A GWENT man who stole nearly £650 worth of produce from an Aldi store has avoided prison.

David Graham Charles Toghill, 38, of Ebbw Vale Terrace, Newbridge, indicated a guilty plea to one count of theft from a shop.

Appearing before Mid Wales Magistrates Court in Merthyr Tydfil, Toghill was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

The court heard that on June 20, 2022, he stole meat and cheese worth £649 from the Aldi store at Midway Park, Upper Boat, Pontypridd.

Two days later, he appeared before the court, where it was heard that he carried out this act while on a community order.

His poor record and the high value of the theft were considered aggravating factors, though the prospect of rehabilitation saw his sentence suspended.

Toghill was also ordered to pay £649 in compensation, a £154 surcharge to fund victim services, and £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

That same day, Toghill pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words which were likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

This related to an incident on June 20, 2022 at Bowls Terrace, Penyrheol, in the Caerphilly borough.

His guilty plea was taken into account, and no separate penalty was issued.

All told, Toghill must pay a balance of £888.