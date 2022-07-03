SEVERAL Torfaen residents have been in court recently across Wales and England.

The defendants were charged with offences including driving through a red light, speeding, and failing to identify the driver of a vehicle.

Their cases were heard in Magistrates' Courts in Cardiff and Bath.

LUBOS KOTASEK, 56, of Sirhowy Court in Thornhill, was handed five penalty points and a £300 fine for speeding in Bristol.

Kotasek was caught driving 45mph on the A4 Bath Road – a 30mph limit – on July 20 last year.

He admitted speeding and was fined at Bath Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 6.

As well as the fine, Kotasek was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

PAUL JONES, 44, of Woolpitch in Greenmeadow, was caught driving 40mph in Cardiff.

Jones was caught speeding in the 30mph zone on Green Road, near the junction with Hendre Road, on December 4 last year.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £66 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 1.

Jones was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £34, and handed three penalty points.

No order was made for costs.

KEELY MICHELE STRANGE, 54, of Leigh Road in Trevethin, was caught speeding in Gloucestershire.

Strange was caught doing 39mph in a 30mph zone on Bromley Heath Road in Downend on November 11 last year.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined £153 at Bath Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 14.

Strange was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and was given three penalty points.

KASEY LOUISE JAMES, 28, of Leadon Court in Thornhill, got caught 11mph over the speed limit.

James was caught driving at 41mph on Cowbridge Road West – a 30mph zone – on December 15.

She admitted speeding, and was fined £80 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 13.

James was ordered to pay a £34 surcharge, and £90 in costs, and had four points added to her licence.

LLOYD RICHARDS, 32, of Clark Avenue in Pontnewydd, has been ordered to pay almost £350 after being caught five miles-per-hour over the speed limit.

Richards was caught doing 35mph on Newport Road in Cardiff – at the junction with Rover Way – on December 11.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 13.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. Richards was also given three penalty points.

ROBERT IAN PHILLIPS, 44, of The Courtlands in Greenmeadow, has been banned from driving for six months.

Phillips was caught doing 36mph in the 30mph zone on Heol Tywith in Bridgend on November 16 last year.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, June 13.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

Phillips was also given three penalty points, and was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

VICKI JEANNE CARTER, 45, of Limekiln Road in Abersychan, was caught skipping a red light in Cardiff.

Carter failed to stop at the traffic lights on Newport Road on January 4.

She admitted the offence, and was fined £127 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 15.

She was also ordered to pay costs of £110 and a £34 surcharge, and had three penalty points put on her licence.

KERRY GEORGE BAULCH, 57, of Blodwen Road in New Inn, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after they failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure and Baulch was given six penalty points at Bath Magistrates' Court on Friday, June 17.

JAMES HERBERT, 22, of Llandegfedd Way in New Inn, has been ordered to pay more than £350 after being caught eight miles-per-hour over the limit.

Herbert was caught on Greenway Road in Cardiff on December 17, 2021, driving at 38mph.

The offence was proved at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 16 using the single justice procedure.

Herbert was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £44 surcharge. He was also handed three penalty points.