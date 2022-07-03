GALE force winds and torrential rain have caused havoc in Gwent on many an occassion.

In the 1980s and 90s there were a number of gales that caused vans to overturn on the Severn Bridge, trees to fall and record rainfall causing river banks to burst.

Here are some photographs from the South Wales Argus Archive that will jog your memory of storms in the past.

This is Kimberley Park in Newport flooded out in 1990.

High water in Caerleon causing the River Usk to burst its banks in 1985

The aptly named Marine Street, the main route to Newport out of Cwm, closed due to flooding

A car making its way through flooded streets in Pontllanfraith in 1985

Tintern shopkeepers are still smiling despite rising waters from the River Wye in 1985

Mrs Brenda Williams looking over the sandbags outside her home in Hafodyrynys 