A FRESH attempt to stop lying in UK politics has cleared its first Parliamentary hurdle.

Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts wants to make it an offence for an elected representative to “wilfully and repeatedly lie” to the public.

MPs risk being sanctioned with a fine or temporarily removed from public office if they repeatedly offend rather than accept their mistake and correct the record.

Ms Saville Roberts was allowed to introduce her Elected Representatives (Prohibition of Deception) Bill to the Commons and asked for it to be considered further at second reading on October 28.

Prime minister Boris Johnson earlier this year denied lying to MPs over the partygate scandal but admitted it was not correct when he told Parliament the rules had been followed at all times.

He faced repeated claims that he knowingly misled Parliament – something which would normally result in the resignation of a minister – in his denials of wrongdoing while England was under coronavirus lockdown.

Ms Saville Roberts, the MP for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, told the Commons: “Outside this chamber people are fast becoming disillusioned by the lies that have been told by some of those who sometimes sit within it.

“A public that stepped up to the challenge of defeating Covid while some of their leaders plumbed new depths of deception, a public that has grown weary of empty promises and false dawn, and a public that expects change.”

She added: “We need legislation because we’re no longer in the world of chivalry and words as bonds, if we ever were, and because doing so would finally bring our legislature into line with other 21st century standards.”

Ms Saville Roberts said no business can “sell products or services through deception”, adding: “Doctors may not lie to their patients. Teachers may not lie to their students.”

She highlighted that politicians engage in the “art of education” and health matters and beyond, telling MPs: “But unlike them we face no sanctions for doing so dishonestly.”

On her Bill, Ms Saville Roberts said: “We should make it an offence for an elected representative to wilfully and, when provided with evidence of their action, repeatedly lie to the public.

“After all, we’re all mortal, we all make mistakes, but at present politicians are effectively rewarded when the lies that they peddle garner political rewards.

“There is presently scant sanctions for mistruths, the admittance of errors is seen as a weakness.

“We must create a culture here where we’re rewarded for correcting our mistakes and chastised when we seek to profit from a lie.

“Arbitration should be carried out under the same procedures already used to determine whether a business or corporation has intentionally mis-sold or misled.

“Repeated offences ought to be sanctioned with a fine or ultimately disbarment from public office temporarily.”

Ms Saville Roberts explained “ample opportunity” to correct the record would be given to those who “unwittingly” make false or misleading statements.

Her Bill is unlikely to make further progress due to a lack of parliamentary time to debate all private members’ bills tabled by backbench MPs.