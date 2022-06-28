A CANNABIS farm in Blaenau Gwent has been located and destroyed.
Neighbourhood officers from Gwent Police conducted a successful warrant at a property in Abertillery today (Tuesday, June 28).
The cannabis plants found at the property have been destroyed according to Gwent Police, with a man arrested at the address in Abertillery.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said:
“Neighbourhood Officers conducted a successful warrant at a property in Abertillery.
“A cannabis cultivation was located and destroyed and a male was arrested at the address.”
What is the law on cannabis in the UK?
In the UK cannabis is classed as a Class B drug which is illegal to possess, produce or supply.
- Possession of cannabis in the UK can result in up to five years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.
- Supplying and producing cannabis in the UK can mean up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.
