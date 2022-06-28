A CANNABIS farm in Blaenau Gwent has been located and destroyed.

Neighbourhood officers from Gwent Police conducted a successful warrant at a property in Abertillery today (Tuesday, June 28).

The cannabis plants found at the property have been destroyed according to Gwent Police, with a man arrested at the address in Abertillery.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said:

“Neighbourhood Officers conducted a successful warrant at a property in Abertillery.

“A cannabis cultivation was located and destroyed and a male was arrested at the address.”

OTHER NEWS:

What is the law on cannabis in the UK?

In the UK cannabis is classed as a Class B drug which is illegal to possess, produce or supply.

  • Possession of cannabis in the UK can result in up to five years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.
  • Supplying and producing cannabis in the UK can mean up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.