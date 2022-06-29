THE continuing increase in fuel prices shows little sign of abating

Prices are bordering £2 per litre in some areas, despite the wholesale cost of petrol being around 5p per litre cheaper than early June peaks. The wholesale cost of diesel has stabilised in recent days.

AA president Edmund King said:

“Pump prices are now more like ‘pump fiction’ as they don’t reflect the general downward trends, we have been seeing in wholesale prices. “This is now an urgent situation.”

But average pump prices of the fuel reached a record 199.1p per litre on Saturday, falling slightly to 199.0p per litre on Monday.

A 5p per litre reduction in fuel duty implemented by the Treasury in March has not stopped pump prices from soaring.

Rishi Sunak has been urged by Conservative MPs to go further than the current 5p per litre reduction.

The information below is for unleaded petrol prices as listed on petrolprices.com on June 28. Diesel prices are further down in this article.

Blaenau Gwent

Murco Brynmawr (Hilltop Garage): 186.9p

Morrisons Ebbw Vale: 187.9p

Gulf Blaina (Central Garage): 187.9p

Gulf Brynmawr (Chapel Garage): 189.9p

Gulf Tredegar (Roundabout Service Station): 189.9p

Unbranded Rhymney (Rhymney Garage): 189.9p

Caerphilly County Borough

Asda Caerphilly: 186.7p

Morrisons Caerphilly: 187.7p

Texaco Nantgarw Road (Caerphilly service station): 187.9p

Texaco St Cenydd Road (MFG Caerphilly): 187.9p

Newport

Morrisons Rogerstone: 187.7p

Sainsburys Newport: 188.9p

Esso Corporation Road (Sinclair Services): 188.9p

Esso Chepstow Road (Newport Express): 188.9p

Gulf Chepstow Road (Hillcroft Garage): 188.9p

Monmouthshire

Gulf Newport Road (Caldicot Fuel Express): 189.7p

BP Caldicot Road (Manow Grange): 189.9p

Texaco Chepstow (Pwllmeyric Service Station): 189.9p

M4 Magor RSS Motorway Service Area: 189.9p

Torfaen

Texaco Cwmbran (Avondale Service Station): 187.9p

Gulf Pontypool (Albion Road Service Station): 187.9p

Morrisons Cwmbran: 188.9p

Shell Cwmbran (Cwmbran Service Station): 189.9p

Texaco Pontypool (Pavilion Service Station): 189.9p

The information below is for diesel prices as listed on petrolprices.com on June 28.

Blaenau Gwent

Murco Brynmawr (Hilltop Garage): 196.9p

Morrisons Ebbw Vale: 197.9p

Rhymney Garage: 198.9p

Tesco Abertillery: 198.9p

Gulf Ebbw Vale (Festival Service Station: 199.9p

Tesco Ebbw Vale: 199.9p

Gulf Brynmawr (Chapel Garage): 199.9p

Gulf Tredegar (Roundabout Service Station): 199.9p

Gulf Blaina (Central Garage): 199.9p

Caerphilly County Borough

Asda Caerphilly: 195.7p

Asda Pentwyn: 195.7p

Texaco St Cenydd Road (MFG Caerphilly): 196.9p

Esso Newport Road: 196.9p

Morrisons Caerphilly: 197.7p

Newport

Asda Pillgwenlly: 195.7p

Asda Newport: 195.7p

Esso Chepstow Road (Newport Express: 195.9p

Morrisons Rogerstone: 197.7p

Sainsburys Newport: 197.9p

Texaco Monnow Way (Bettws Service Station): 197.9p

Monmouthshire

Gulf Newport Road (Caldicot): 197.7p

Texaco Chepstow (Pwllmeyric Service Station): 197.9p

BP Caldicot Road (Manor Garage): 198.9p

M4 Magor RSS Motorway Service Area: 199.9p

BP Newport Road (MFG Chepstow): 199.9p

Tesco Chepstow: 199.9p

Torfaen

Gulf Pontypool (Albion Road Service Station): 197.9p

Morrisons Cwmbran: 198.9p

Shell Cwmbran (Cwmbran Service Station): 198.9p

Texaco Commercial Street (Commercial Street Service Station): 199.8p

Sainsburys Cwmbran: 199.9p

Texaco Cwmbran (Avondale Service Station): 199.9p

Shell Pontypool (Folly Tower Service Station): 199.9p

Esso Pontypool (RSS Pontypool): 199.9p

Tesco Pontypool: 199.9p

Texaco Pontypool (Pavilion Service Station): 199.9p

Additional reporting by Neil Lancefield, Richard Wheeler, and Ben Hatton.