Dame Deborah James has died at the age of 40 from bowel cancer, her family announced on Tuesday.

The mother of two recently raised £1 million for cancer research through sales of her clothing line with In The Style.

James was known as BowelBabe online and she was passionate about sharing her experience and fundraising.

She was the presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C and in her final weeks she raised millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving awareness of the disease.

She revealed in early May that she had stopped active treatment and was receiving end-of-life care at her parents’ home in Woking, with her husband Sebastien and their two children on hand.

Her family shared the news on the BowelBabe Instagram account, writing: “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.

“Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives. Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer. Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring.

“We thank you for giving us time in private as a family, and we look forward to continuing Deborah’s legacy long into the future through the @bowelbabefund

“Thank you for playing your part in her journey, you are all incredible.

And a few final things from Deborah…’find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.’”

Tributes flood in as Dame Deborah James passes away after suffering with cancer

Instagram users rushed to the comment section to share their condolensces.

One wrote: “RIP my lovely xxxxxx”

Alongside a heart emoji, another commented: “Rest in peace beautiful lady x”

A third commented: "I’m so sorry for your loss. What an incredible lady and an incredible family."