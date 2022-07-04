House prices in Blaenau Gwent have gone up by an average of over £3,000 in the month of April, according to figures from the Land Registry.

Blaenau Gwent is one of the cheapest areas to buy a property in the UK despite this month's increase in prices.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in April 2022 average house prices in Blaenau Gwent reached £131,595.

This was up from £128,062 in March, representing over a 2.8 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 22.7 per cent.

If you are interested in buying or renting a home, you can see the latest properties in and around Blaenau Gwent here.

How much have house prices increased in Blaenau Gwent?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £229,171 from £221,670 in March

- Up to £229,171 from £221,670 in March Semi-detached houses - Up to £148,867 from £144,975 in March

- Up to £148,867 from £144,975 in March Terraced houses - Up to £118,429 from £115,361 in March

- Up to £118,429 from £115,361 in March Flats - Up to £71,872 from £70,417 in March

What%are%the%latest%house%prices%in%Blaenau%Gwent%? (PA)

How do Blaenau Gwent house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, Blaenau Gwent is still well below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £281,161 in April.

In cash terms, the average house price in April was £30,950 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 12.4 per cent in April 2022. Prices were up by 1.1 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

Sites like Zoopla can offer an estimate valuation of your house if you input your postcode into their website here.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Blaenau Gwent are the most expensive for average house prices.