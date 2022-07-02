House prices in Newport have gone up by an average of over £600 in the month of April, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in April 2022 average house prices in Newport reached £226,868.

This was up from £226,175 in March, representing a 0.3 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 12.6 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Newport?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, some prices saw a fall despite the general increase.

Detached houses - Up to £400,033 from £397,874 in March

- Up to £400,033 from £397,874 in March Semi-detached houses - Up to £238,183 from £237,532 in March

- Up to £238,183 from £237,532 in March Terraced houses - Up to £172,510 from £172,029 in March

- Up to £172,510 from £172,029 in March Flats - Down to £119,403 from £119,793 in March

How do Newport house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, Newport is still below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £281,161 in April.

In cash terms, the average house price in April was £30,950 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 12.4 per cent in April 2022. Prices were up by 1.1 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





