House prices in Monmouthshire have gone up by an average of more than £1,000 in the month of April, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in April 2022 average house prices in Monmouthshire reached £346,291.

This was up from £344,896 in March, representing a 0.4 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 17.6 per cent.

If you are interested in buying or renting a home, you can see the latest properties in and around Monmouthshire here.

How much have house prices increased in Monmouthshire?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £503,743 from £501,787 in March

- Up to £503,743 from £501,787 in March Semi-detached houses - Up to £286,596 from £285,790 in March

- Up to £286,596 from £285,790 in March Terraced houses - Up to £231,888 from £230,907 in March

- Up to £231,888 from £230,907 in March Flats - Up to £169,963 from £168,370 in March

What%are%the%latest%house%prices%in%Monmouthshire%? (PA)

How do Monmouthshire house prices compare to the UK average?





Even when comparing Monmouthshire to the picture across the UK, the area is above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £281,161 in April.

In cash terms, the average house price in April was £30,950 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 12.4 per cent in April 2022. Prices were up by 1.1 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

Sites like Zoopla can offer an estimate valuation of your house if you input your postcode into their website here.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Monmouthshire are the most expensive for average house prices.

House prices in Monmouthshire have gone up by an average of over £1,000 in the month of April, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in April 2022 average house prices in Monmouthshire reached £346,291.

This was up from £344,896 in March, representing a 0.4 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 17.6 per cent.

If you are interested in buying or renting a home, you can see the latest properties in and around Monmouthshire here.

How much have house prices increased in Monmouthshire?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £503,743 from £501,787 in March

- Up to £503,743 from £501,787 in March Semi-detached houses - Up to £286,596 from £285,790 in March

- Up to £286,596 from £285,790 in March Terraced houses - Up to £231,888 from £230,907 in March

- Up to £231,888 from £230,907 in March Flats - Up to £169,963 from £168,370 in March

What%are%the%latest%house%prices%in%Monmouthshire%? (PA)

How do Monmouthshire house prices compare to the UK average?





Even when comparing Monmouthshire to the picture across the UK, the area is above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £281,161 in April.

In cash terms, the average house price in April was £30,950 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 12.4 per cent in April 2022. Prices were up by 1.1 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

Sites like Zoopla can offer an estimate valuation of your house if you input your postcode into their website here.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Monmouthshire are the most expensive for average house prices.