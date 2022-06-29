Pupils at a Newport school were allowed to leave early yesterday, as a result of a traveller camp being set up outside their premises.

Llanwern High School confirmed the presence of the camp yesterday (Tuesday, June 28), which is understood to have been located on a section of land directly outside the school.

But, following a fire being set at the camp, pupils were forced to leave the school by an alternative route.

Instead of exiting out onto Hartridge Farm Road as usual, students who walk home were instead directed to leave via the rear of the school, over the pedestrian footbridge which crosses the A48 SDR road.

The decision was made by the school and their governors.

But, to ensure that pupils were not late getting home as a result of the lengthy diversion route, they were allowed to leave early.

Pupils who travel home by way of bus, and those who are collected, were able to leave the school as usual.

A school representative confirmed that they made the local authority aware of the traveller encampment.

At this time, it is not known if it remains in place or if it has since been moved on.

Statement from school in full

A representative from Llanwern High School took to social media yesterday, saying: “Apologies for the delay in this message, but travellers have set up camp immediately outside the school gate.

“The camp has a fire going at the moment so in agreement with the chair of governors, on this occasion, pupils have been directed to leave via the rear of the school and across the SDR bridge.

“To ensure pupils are not delayed in getting home, they have been allowed to leave a little bit earlier than usual.

“Pupils who take the bus will still be able to and those being collected will be allowed to leave via reception.

“The local authority have also been informed.”

The Argus has contacted Newport City Council for additional information.