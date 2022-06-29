Live M4 traffic at Newport after crash: Live updates By Elis Sandford Share 0 Comments There has been a crash on the M4 eastbound It occurred between J26 for Malpas and J25A at Grove Park There is queues of traffic on the M4 around Newport as a result Share 0 Comments Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Loading... Show more articles Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here