A BOXER who strangled, kicked, slapped and bit a woman after accusing her of cheating on him has been locked up.

Karl Smout, 20, from Newport, attacked his now ex-partner four months into their relationship after they had met at work.

Rachel Knight, prosecuting, said there were three assaults committed against the victim when the former couple were staying at a hotel in the city last month.

Two of them were “fuelled by alcohol and cocaine”, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Smout, who was a member of Newport’s St Joseph's Boxing Club, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one of assault by beating.

The offences were committed last month.

Ms Knight said: “It quickly transpired that this defendant was jealous and possessive in relation to her."

The first assault took place on May 19 when Smout slapped her and kicked her in a hotel room.

The second and third happened three days later at the same hotel when Smout kicked her in the chin and accused her of being unfaithful.

He later attacked her after he was told another man had got his girlfriend a drink.

Ms Knight told the court: “The defendant said, ‘So other boys bought you drink? What’s the **** is all that about you ****?’

“She then felt his arms wrapping around her neck, it happened very quickly, and he put his right arm around her throat and strangled her.

“He pushed his arm hard against her throat and she felt pressure all around it.

“She felt she couldn’t breathe and she was in a headlock.

“The defendant squeezed her and pulled her up so that her feet were dangling off the ground and he said to her, ‘Go to sleep’.

“This lasted for about five seconds before he let go, pushing her and she ended up on the floor.”

His ex later told the police: “He accuses me of seeking attention and he never let me go out drinking with anyone else.

“These assaults have ruined my outlook on everything.”

The defendant, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, had previous convictions for assaulting a former partner.

Thomas Stanway, representing Smout, a warehouse worker, said his client had shown remorse for his actions and had admitted the offences.

His barrister added: “He should have walked away from the relationship.”

Mr Stanway told the court the defendant had been a member of St Joseph's Boxing Club.

The judge, Recorder Duncan Bould, told Smout: “The upshot is you beat her up.

“She was left with bruises all over her body and these were not minor injuries.”

Smout was sent to a young offender institution for 22 months and ordered to pay a £156 surcharge following his release from custody.