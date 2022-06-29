A GWENT man has been hit with a fine as part of a crackdown on foul hooking in West Wales.

Last summer, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) enforcement officers were patrolling the River Loughor, near Llanelli.

It came as part of efforts to “address and prevent the use of foul hook fishing” along the riverbank.

During these patrols, four men were caught using the fishing method, which NRW has described as “barbaric and illegal”.

Fish caught through the use of this method had been snagged on their tail, back or flank – as opposed to their mouth, as is the law.

The men have all now appeared before court, where they were fined a total of £6,000.

Fish caught by Tan Van Tran

They were also ordered to pay £10,300 to NRW for investigation costs.

This includes a man from Caerphilly, who appeared in court earlier this month.

The men had their fishing equipment and all illegally caught fish seized by the enforcement officers, and later confiscated by the court.

What fines were dished out?





Romuald Krzysztof Biernacki of Dwyfor, Llanelli, was caught using the foul hooking method on July 4, 2021. He had illegally caught four mullets and six flounder fish.

Biernacki was fined £1,500 and made to pay part of NRW’s investigation costs of £2,500.

Hung Van Tran, travelled from his Gibson Road home in Handsworth, Birmingham, to fish on river Loughor on August 25, 2021. NRW fisheries enforcement officers discovered he had illegally caught four mullet fish using the foul hook method.

Hung Van Tran was fined £1,500 and ordered to pay part of NRW’s investigation costs of £1,800.

A fish damaged by a foul hook

Duc Duy Tran of Brithweynydd, Tonypandy, and Tan Van Tran of Pentrebane Street, Caerphilly, were caught during another river patrol carried out by NRW fisheries enforcement officers accompanied by Dyfed-Powys Police’s Wildlife Crime Officer on September 6, 2021.

Duc Duy Tran had illegally caught 14 mullet fish and was fined £1,500. He must also pay £3,000 to NRW for investigation costs.

Tan Van Tran had illegally caught four mullet fish. He was fined £1,500, plus £3,000 to NRW for investigation costs.

What has been said about the prosecutions?





Alun Thomas, senior fisheries enforcement officer for NRW, said: “Foul hook fishing is barbaric, unethical and illegal. This method of fishing is not only indiscriminate on what species or size fish that are killed, but also inflicts untold damage to unseen numbers of fish which are likely to die of their injuries soon after. This is often made worse by using deliberately tampered fishing lures.

“NRW’s Fisheries Enforcement Officers and police take these incidents seriously, as do the courts. Hopefully, the small minority of anglers considering using illegal fishing methods will take heed of the heavy fines issued by the courts.

“We would like to thank Dyfed-Powys Police, the local community and law-abiding anglers in the area for their continued support in reporting these illegal fishing activities. I urge them to continue to report such activity and we will investigate.

“We would encourage anyone going fishing to familiarise themselves with the rules and regulations before going.”