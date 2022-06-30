HERE is a list of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

- Newport City Council has made a traffic calming order to reduce the speed of traffic on Mendalgief Road, Newport. It will be construct a number of road humps and raised junction plateaus at a number of locations.

The road hump in Part 1 of the schedule is a flat topped speed table which will extend over the full width of the carriageway and will be 15 metres in length (including approach ramps) and the road humps in Part 2 are raised junction plateaus which will extend over the full width of the carriageway and will vary in length, as detailed. All road humps will be 75 millimetres in maximum height, all subject to the tolerances permitted in the regulations.

Part 1 - Flat Topped Speed Table

Mendalgief Road - from a point approximately 21m north west of the centreline of Lime Close for a distance of 15m in a north westerly direction.

Part 2 - Raised Junction Plateaus

Junction of Mendalaief Road and Docks Way Mendalgief Road - from a point approximately 16m north west of the centreline of Docks Way to a point approximately 14m south east of the centreline of Docks Way (including approach ramps).

Docks Way - from its junction with Mendalgief Road for a distance of approximately 10m (including approach ramp). Junction of Mendalaief Road and Marion Street Mendalgief Road - from a point approximately 11m north west of the centreline of Marion Street to a point approximately 11m south east of the centreline of Marion Street (including approach ramps).

Marion Street - from its junction with Mendalgief Road for a distance of approximately 15.5m (including approach ramp). Junction of Mendalaief Road and Jeddo Close Mendalgief Road - from a point approximately 11m north west of the centreline of Jeddo Close to a point approximately 33m of the centreline of Jeddo Close (including approach ramps). Jeddo Close - from its junction with Mendalgief Road for a distance of approximately 10m (including approach ramp). Side road access into housing development - from its junction with Mendalgief Road for a distance of approximately 7.5m (including approach ramp). Junction of Mendalaief Road and Robert Close Mendalgief Road - from a point approximately 16.5m north west of the centreline of Robert Close to a point approximately 16.5m south east of the centreline of Robert Close (including approach ramps). Robert Close - from its junction with Mendalgief Road for a distance of approximately 8m (including approach ramp). Side road access into housing development - from its junction with Mendalgief Road for a distance of approximately 10m (including approach ramp).

Mendalaief Road, to the north west of Arthur Street - junction with new access road

Mendalgief Road - from a point approximately 44m north west of the centreline of Arthur Street for a distance of approximately 29m in a north westerly direction (including approach ramps).

Side road access into housing development - from its junction with Mendalgief Road for a distance of approximately 10m (including approach ramp). Junction of Mendalaief Road and Courtybella Terrace Mendalgief Road - from a point approximately 17m north west of the centreline of Courtybella Terrace to a point approximately 15m south east of the centreline of Courtybella Terrace (including approach ramps). Courtybella Terrace - from its junction with Mendalgief Road for a distance of approximately 14m (including approach ramp).

- Newport City Council has made an order to divert the public footpath running from Point A to Point F, to Point G, to Point H to Point I then to Point E at Goldcliff to a new line running from Point A to Point B to Point C, to Point D then to Point E as shown on the Order Map.

A copy of the Order and the Order Map have been placed and may be seen free of charge at the Civic Centre, Newport, South Wales NP20 4UR from 8.30am to 4pm from Monday to Friday. Copies of the Order and Map may be bought there at the price of £2.

Any representations about or objections to the Order may be sent in writing to the Head of Law & Standards, Newport City Council, Civic Centre, Newport, South Wales NP20 4UR, quoting ref SED, not later than August 16, 2022. Please state the grounds on which they are made.

- RDP Law Limited, Langstone, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Brinley George Allison (deceased), formerly of 19 Reynolds Close, Newport, who died on June 11, 2021.

- RDP Law Limited, Langstone, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Patricia Allison (deceased), formerly of 19 Reynolds Close, Newport, who died on July 26, 2021.

- Will Writers & Probate Services, Yate, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Anthony Belcher (deceased), formerly of 71 Larch Grove, Newport, who died on November 17, 2021.

- Roger James Clements & Partners, Newport, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Leslie David Clode (deceased), formerly of 349 Pilton Vale, Newport, who died on February 2, 2022.

- Newbold Solicitors, Cwmbran, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Fredrick Kenneth Parry (deceased), formerly of 64 Greenwood Avenue, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, who died on January 9, 2020.

- Rubin Lewis O'Brien, Cwmbran, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Peter Gilbert Villars (deceased), formerly of 52 Ashford Close, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, who died on April 23, 2022.

- Loungers UK Limited has applied for a licence for Lounge, 47/49 Gwent Square, Cwmbran. It is for the sale of alcohol between the hours of 10am and midnight daily and the provision of late night refreshment between the hours of 11pm and 12.30am daily.

- Newport City Council has received the following planning applications in relation to listed buildings and conservation areas:

Listed building consent for rear single storey extensions, first floor rear dormer window, replacement of door with window, part removal of boundary wall to create new hardstanding and vehicle access, and new walls and steps in rear garden at Corner House, Church road, Lower Machen.

Retention and completion of 12 residential apartments with solar panels, associated access, parking and landscaping (resubmission following refusal of application 21/1038) at Car Park, Hill Street.

Conservation area consent for partial demolition of front boundary wall at Corner House, Church Road, Lower Machen.

Removal of defunct lead roof cladding and replacement with modern lead alternative at 14-15 Commercial Street, Newport.

- The secretary of state for transport has made an order for the M48 in South Gloucestershire and the counties of Gloucestershire and Monmouthshire because inspection works are to be carried out on the Severn Bridge. The effect will be a temporary mandatory 50mph speed limit on the M48 Severn Bridge.

The latest information on the M48 Severn Bridge Crossing can be found on the National Highways website nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/the-severn-bridges/

The speed restriction (which would not apply to emergency service vehicles) will be clearly indicated by traffic signs throughout the period. It came into force on June 27, 2022, and have a maximum duration of 18 months.