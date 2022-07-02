TAKE it to the bridge!
Here is a selection of pictures of some of the bridges you can find in Gwent taken by members of our camera club.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Beautiful: Usk Bridge. Picture: Marie Coombes
Atmospheric: The Prince of Wales Bridge. Picture: Brian Bartram
Sky: Newport's Millennium Bridge. Picture: Paul Morris
Moody: The Prince of Wales Bridge taken from Rogiet. Picture: Catherine Mayo
Iconic: Newport's Transporter Bridge. Picture: John Hamblen
Green: The railway bridge near Caerleon. Picture: Jim Cousins
Sheep: And a bridge near Keeper's Pond. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
Angle: A bridge on a walk at Clytha, Monmouthshire. Picture: David Barnes
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here