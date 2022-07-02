TAKE it to the bridge!

Here is a selection of pictures of some of the bridges you can find in Gwent taken by members of our camera club.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Beautiful: Usk Bridge. Picture: Marie Coombes

Atmospheric: The Prince of Wales Bridge. Picture: Brian Bartram

Sky: Newport's Millennium Bridge. Picture: Paul Morris

Moody: The Prince of Wales Bridge taken from Rogiet. Picture: Catherine Mayo

Iconic: Newport's Transporter Bridge. Picture: John Hamblen

Green: The railway bridge near Caerleon. Picture: Jim Cousins

Sheep: And a bridge near Keeper's Pond. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

Angle: A bridge on a walk at Clytha, Monmouthshire. Picture: David Barnes