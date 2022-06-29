TP TOYS has released a brand new trampoline just in time for summer and it's even cheaper than Aldi's giant version.

Whether you are looking for some summer holiday inspiration or you want to get the kids outside during the better weather, we've got you covered.

The brand new UP trampoline is set to keep the kids entertained, safe and active all summer long.

What's more, it's actually cheaper than Aldi's latest launch - the 14ft Rebounder Trampoline so you'll save a little on the summer fun too.

TP Toys launches new trampoline in time for summer

The 8ft TP UP Trampoline comes with a secure enclosure and protective padding so that your children play freely and safely.

It features a galvanised steel frame perfect for kids with an energetic bounce in their step.

If you're looking for more space to bounce, don't despair because the trampoline is also available in 10ft and 12ft versions.

The trampoline is compatible with TP Trampoline accessories including the cover, ladder and anchor down kit.

It comes with a year guarantee and it is suitable for ages six and up.

Aldi's epic 14ft trampoline is available exclusively online for £399.99 and is ideal for bigger kids and if you have the outdoor space.

However, the smaller TP Up 8ft Trampoline can be yours for £149.99 via the TP Toys website.