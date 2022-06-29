LOVE Island brought back one of its most iconic (and awkward) challenges on Tuesday’s show: the heart-pumping challenge and Gemma's dad Michael Owen couldn't watch.

Former English footballer posted the most hilarious reaction on Twitter as his daughter 19-year-old Chester star took part in the sexy challenge on the ITV dating show.

During Tuesday’s episode, Danica got a text and the Islanders learnt that they were going to compete against each other in one very teasing task.

ITV viewers will remember that the aim is to try and raise each others’ heart rates the most in their most flirty outfits.

The Islanders take part in the Heart Pumping Challenge: Luca, Jay and Andrew on Love Island, tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox. Credit: ITV

Some of those saucy costumes included Paige as a lifeguard, Ekin-Su in a bridal outfit, Dami as a lab technician, Jay as a cowboy and Davide as a mysterious masked bandit.

The popular feature is well known for stirring up trouble with the challenge exposing the islanders with the best moves, secret attractions and no doubt some surprises along the way.

🫣 — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) June 28, 2022

And it looked like Michael Owen couldn't handle the challenge posting simply a singular hands-over-the-face emoji.

Fans were left in hysterics with many taking to the comments.

Specsavers hilariously replied: "Want some blackout sunglasses?"

A second fan added: "All I was thinking through that was what would Michael Owen be thinking."

A third wrote: " LOOOOOOOOOOL."

Gemma's dance proved popular with the islanders, raising the heart rates of current partner Luca and Cumbria lad ex-Jacques.

Meanwhile, Gemma's heart rate was raised the most by (rather awkwardly) her former flame.

Current Love Island couples

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish;

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope;

Jay Younger and Paige Thorne;

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Charlie Radnedge;

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page;

Antigoni Buxton and Davide Sanclimenti;

Jacques O'Neill and Danica Taylor.

At the end of the recoupling in Friday's episode, all islanders were coupled up, leaving no one single and therefore the islanders all remain in the villa.

Love Island 2022 cast: Meet the Islanders

Here are the islanders currently in the villa:

Love Island continues on Wednesday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.