CELEBRITY Juice is being scrapped by ITV2 after 14 years Leigh Francis, the man behind Keith Lemon, has confirmed.

Mr Francis confirmed the quiz show will return for two farewell episodes later this year.

Taking to social media, he said: "@CelebJuice is concluding later this year with two farewell specials. Thank you so so much to everyone who watched, to the team captains, guests, crew and itv2. It was the longest most fun party! I had a wonderful time. Big love x."

Celebrity Juice has been broadcast since 2008 with a whole host of celebrities appearing on the show in that in time.

Original captains Fearne Cotton and Holly Willoughby are now replaced by Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack who lead teams in a series of challenges to gain points.

Paddy McGuinness and Mel B also enjoyed stints as team captains and big names such as Maya Jama and Joey Essex are regulars on the show.

The show has won a number of awards including the Best Entertainment Show Award at the TV Choice Awards and an NTA for best comedy panel show.