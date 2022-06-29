THE Voice UK has launched a search for talented singers from across the UK- could you get the iconic red chairs to turn?

Applications for the new season of the ITV series are officially open and it's looking for submissions from solo acts as well as duos, trios and groups.

The popular talent show will see the return of the programme's beloved celebrity judges, including Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am.

Here's everything you need to know about the auditions and how you could be in with a chance of being the next star of The Voice.

"Have you got what it takes to be a singing superstar?," The show's producers quizzed on the ITV website.

The programme added: ﻿"We’re looking for talented solo vocalists, duos and trios to apply for the next series of The Voice UK! If you’ve got a voice that will get the Coaches spinning in their chairs, then we want to hear from you."

The Voice UK launches search for talented singers - How to apply

If you want to take to The Voice stage, there is a couple of things you need to do.

You should register on The Voice UK's website and send in the following:

a photo of yourself

your social media usernames

your home address

previous TV appearances

an audition video of your singing voice

You need to be 16 years old or older to apply for The Voice UK but if you are under 18, you will need a parent or guardian to apply on your behalf.

Submit the above before August 15, 2022 if you want to be in with a chance of singing in front of the all-star panel.

Successful candidates will be contacted after registration closes in August.

While we don't have an exact release date for the new series, the talent show typically airs between January and March so it might be a little while until we can watch you on our screens.

Submit your application via The Voice UK section on the ITV website - good luck!