THE family of Dame Deborah James shared the news that she had passed away on Tuesday.
The 40-year-old was diagnosed with bowel cancer and she revealed in early May that she had stopped active treatment and was receiving end-of-life care at her parents’ home in Woking, with her husband Sebastien and their two children on hand.
Known as BowelBabe online, she was passionate about sharing her experience and fundraising.
Ms James was the presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C and in her final weeks she raised millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving awareness of the disease.
How to listen to Dame Deborah James’ podcast
You, Me and The Big C has proved to be popular and if you’re yet to listen to it, episodes are available to listen to via the BBC Sounds app for free.
You can download the app via the App Store and Google Play.
The podcast shares Deborah’s experiences and regular updates were made available.
You can also listen via the Spotify and Apple Podcasts apps.
