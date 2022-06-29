THE family of podcaster and bowel cancer campaigner Deborah James has revealed her final wishes.

In a heartbreaking statement announced via Instagram the said the 40-year-old offered advice including “take risks”, “love deeply” and “have no regrets”.

The presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C raised millions of pounds for research during her final weeks and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving awareness of the disease.

She revealed in early May that she had stopped active treatment and was instead receiving end-of-life care at her parents’ home in Woking, with her husband Sebastien and their two children on hand.

Family announces death of Dame Deborah James

The full statement from Deborah’s family read: “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy. Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family.

“Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives.

“Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer. Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring.

“We thank you for giving us time in private as a family, and we look forward to continuing Deborah’s legacy long into the future through the @bowelbabefund.

“Thank you for playing your part in her journey, you are all incredible.

And a few final things from Deborah…’find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.’”