THREE men who took part in a mass brawl outside a pub which saw one victim hit twice with a bottle have been handed jail terms.

Christopher Parker, 39, Joshua Jenkins, 27, and Kelvin Davies, 39, were involved in a free-for-all outside the Valley Tavern, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood, last summer.

Footage of the shocking violence on June 27 was played during their sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told the defendants: “The CCTV evidence has clearly shown that a fight took place involving widespread public disorder.

“You, Parker, struck Nathan Davies twice with a bottle, smashing that bottle on the second occasion.

“You then turned on to a female who was trying to assist and punched her repeatedly.

Christopher Parker

“Two males then managed to restrain you and a mass brawl, as we have all seen, ensued.

“You, Jenkins, and you, Parker, were very much at the head of the incident which involved mass violence in a public area where a bottle, the use of feet and repeated punches were used to cause injury and serious public disorder.”

The judge said to Jenkins: “You can be seen from start to finish, shirtless, bouncing around and being very much involved not only at the start of this violent incident but also there at the end as well.”

Joshua Jenkins

Judge Jenkins told Parker: “There was the use of a highly dangerous weapon.

“A bottle is in my judgement a highly dangerous weapon when wielded against somebody’s head, especially twice by you and this was a prolonged and persistent assault.”

Parker, of Berllanlwyd Street, Pendpedairheol, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

Jenkins, of Baillie Smith Avenue, Swffryd, Abertillery, admitted affray.

Kelvin Davies, of Roman Gate, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to public disorder and possession of cocaine.

Parker had six previous convictions for nine offences, including grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting a police officer, affray and criminal damage.

He was previously declared to be a dangerous offender.

Davies had 10 convictions for 20 offences, including some for “similar offending”.

Jenkins’ record showed three convictions for three previous offences, including public disorder and possession of a blade.

Parker was jailed for two years and Jenkins was sent to prison for eight months.

Davies was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £750 prosecution costs.

All defendants will have to pay a victim surcharge.