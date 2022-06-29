TESCO has issued an update on technical issue that saw customers unable to checkout when shopping for groceries online.
Customers were unable to process orders when the website for one of the UK’s major supermarkets crashed on Wednesday.
According to DownDetector, problems began at around 11.30am as customers began venting their frustration online.
One social media user said: an't get past choosing my delivery. Tried three different devices through last hour. Getting "Oops that didn't work"."
DownDetector reported the majority of people affected were in London however users also reported problems in Manchester and Cardiff among other places.
80% of reports were linked to the website while a further 9% were linked to the app.
Tesco issue update as website and app crashes
The problem has since been resolved as Tesco issued a statement apologising to the inconvenience.
A Tesco spokesperson said: "We've fixed an intermittent technical issue that briefly impacted a small amount of customers using our website and app this morning.
"We're sorry for any inconvenience this caused."
