A NEWPORT high school has implemented an "unprecedented, immediate" change to its uniform policy the day after being contacted by the Argus about parent complaints.

Cai Wells was one of the parents who contacted the Argus about what he described as Llanwern High School's "sexist" school uniform policy.

His daughter Sienna had been sent home from school at least three times for not wearing the required tights under her skirt, despite temperatures in the area soaring above 20 degrees in recent weeks.

He said around 40 other girls have had similar punishments.

He also questioned why teachers were allowed to dress for the temperature when students were not.

Speaking to the Argus last week, Mr Wells said: "Something has to be done about this and I am absolutely disgusted, in 2022, that this is happening.

"Do boys have to wear tights also?

"And why are teachers wearing summer dresses and flip flops?"

He said that his main issue is "the unfairness of it".

"Girls can wear skirts with tights, or tailored knee-length shorts with socks," he said.

"They [the school] have stated the uniform will be reviewed for next term, but this term is the hottest of the year."

The Argus put Mr Wells' complaints to the school on Thursday, June 23.

They responded that same day, sending us their "most up-to-date uniform guidelines" which stated that tights were to be worn underneath skirts.

However, the next day a notice appeared on the Newsletters/Updates section of the school's website which stated that an "unprecedented" uniform change would in fact be taking place.

The wearing of socks with skirts would, from Monday, June 27, now be permitted.

The update read: "After discussion it has been agreed to take the unprecedented step to make an immediate change to the appearance policy with effect from Monday, June 27.

"From this date pupils can choose from the following options:

Shirt, tie and black trousers;

Shirt, tie and black skirt with black tights;

Shirt tie and black tailored shorts;

Shirt, tie, knee-length black skirt with ankle socks.

"Please note that during the months of June and July, blazers are not mandatory.

"Please also note that if a pupil chooses to wear a skirt with socks that the skirt must be knee-length and the socks must be ankle socks. Knee-length socks are not permitted.

"Any pupil choosing to attend school next week with a skirt above the knee with either ankle socks or knee length socks will be directed home to rectify this before returning to school."