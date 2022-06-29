EVERY week planning applications are lodged with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

Planning officers mostly decide them using delegated powers, but some go in front of councillors on Blaenau Gwent’s planning committee for them to decide.

Those that end up in front of the planning committee are usually larger or more contentious applications.

Here are some of the applications submitted to Blaenau Gwent up to the end of May.

Submitted on May 17: A full planning application to demolish and existing detached garage and replace it with a new double garage, studio outbuilding and new vehicular access with turning area.

The agent is FTAA Limited and a decision by Blaenau Gwent planners is expected for July 11.

Submitted on May 23: A lawful development certificate application has been lodged proposing a change of use for 7 Queen Street, Abertillery.

The proposal is to turn the property into a children’s home for one child.

The agents are LHS Planning Ltd and a decision by Blaenau Gwent planners is expected by July 17.

Submitted on May 23: A full planning application to build a detached house and parking at plot three on land next to Brentwood Place, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale.

The agent is Mr T Meredith and a decision by Blaenau Gwent planners is expected by July 17.

Submitted on May 24: A planning application proposing the change of use of 68b, Blaina High Street was submitted.

The applicant proposes to change the building from being designated for retail and shops to a café and take away.

The agent is Creation Design, and it is expected that Blaenau Gwent planners will decide the application by July 18.