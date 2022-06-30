THE family of a former British Rail fireman is warning of the dangers of asbestos, after his death from cancer caused by exposure to the material.

Donald Lewis, from Caerphilly, was employed by British Rail in the 1960s, working in close proximity to fitters as they cut, tore and wrapped asbestos ropes.

He had first started to feel unwell in October 2019. Following a range of tests, he was diagnosed with epithelioid mesothelioma that December and underwent two rounds of chemotherapy, but died, aged 75, the following September.

Mr Lewis, known as Don, was married to Ann for 53 years, and they had three sons and six grandchildren.

Picture: Family handout via Irwin Mitchell

“Mesothelioma has robbed me of my husband and best friend, and our grandchildren will now miss all the good times they would have had with their amazing granddad,” Mrs Lewis said. “Nothing can prepare you for a cancer diagnosis, and it’s still so difficult now for all of us to move on with life without him.

“We know that asbestos was once used widely and while it remains in workplaces and buildings, people will always be at risk. We all need to understand these dangers and given my family’s experience, we would urge anyone else who worked in similar industries to Donald and is now experiencing respiratory issues to speak up and seek advice as soon as possible.”

Following his diagnosis, Mr Lewis instructed specialist asbestos-related disease lawyers to investigate his case, but he died before he could see his case concluded, when legal firm Irwin Mitchell secured a settlement from the Department for Transport after it admitted liability for Mr Lewis’ exposure.

Picture: Family handout via Irwin Mitchell.

“Don’s diagnosis came as a shock to the whole family and in typical style, he didn’t give up and fought the disease all the way to the end,” his wife said. “It was this determination that led him to seek answers and he would be so pleased that his case was a success. Finding answers meant so much to him and it’s a shame that he’s not here to see it.

“Don was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and we all miss him more than I can say. He was a caring man and this led him to warn others of the dangers of asbestos when he was first diagnosed. It seems only right that we should do so now on his behalf.”

Picture: Family handout via Irwin Mitchell.

Alexandra Lausen, at Irwin Mitchell, said: “While no amount of money will ever compensate for Don’s illness and premature death, I’m pleased justice has been served and hope the settlement provides Ann and the rest of Don’s family with some financial security for the future.

“The family is keen to do all it can to help ensure others don’t go through what it has and in speaking out, it hopes to spread awareness of the very real dangers still posed by asbestos.”

Mrs Lewis was speaking out ahead of Action Mesothelioma Day, held this year on July 1.