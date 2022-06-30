A NEWPORT city centre boutique has closed down, in a move to an online-only business model.

Commercial Street’s Ruby Lou’s took to social media earlier this month, confirming that their shop would be closing down.

It is understood that the shop has now since closed its doors.

But, customers of the store - which specialises in both Spanish and traditional baby clothing and items, will still be able to purchase items from the business’s online store.

According to owner Lauren James, the closure of 35 Commercial Street comes “due to rising costs in the high street”.

Lauren James, owner of Ruby Lou's, with her children Freya, Darcie and Dolly-Mae. Credit: Nanny Jan's Photography)

Continuing, she said: “I’m feeling lots of emotions with finalising this decision as I love my pretty pink shop, but moving forward I know this is the right choice for the future of Ruby Lou’s.”

Ahead of the closure, the store announced a 50 per cent sale, in a bid to clear stock.

During the covid pandemic, the business made headlines when they created and donated baby gift bags to the Royal Gwent Hospital for women giving birth during these times.

The store closure is one of a number in recent weeks, including Kingsway stores Danielle’s Fabrics & Haberdashery, and Lyceum Aromatics.

Closure statement in full

Taking to social media to confirm the store closure, Ruby Lou’s owner Lauren James said: “Unfortunately due to rising costs in the high street we have made the decision to close the shop doors and focus more on our online store.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision and has been something we have been thinking about for a long time now.

“We would just like to say thank you so much to every single person that has supported Ruby Lou’s but this is certainly not the end for us and this decision will give us more opportunity to focus on investing in a more professional website with lots more beautiful stock.

“I’m feeling lots of emotions with finalising this decision as I love my pretty pink shop but moving forward I know this is the right choice for the future of ruby Lou’s. Again, thank you to everybody that has supported us in one way or another I am truly grateful.”