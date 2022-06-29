SOUTH Wales Police is appealing for information to help find a man who has not been seen for more than two weeks.

Ayomide Yerokum, 21, from Penarth, has been missing since Monday, June 13.

He was last seen by family members.

Mr Yerokum has links to Birmingham and also may have links to Bristol.

Anybody with information should contact South Wales Police on 101, on social media, or by filling out an online form found here.

All communication should include the reference *215964.

