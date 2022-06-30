A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JOSEPH COSLETT, 21, of Kingsland Walk, St Dials, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Thornhill Road, Upper Cwmbran, on January 19.

He was ordered to pay £487 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SAMUEL LUCKSTON, 20, of Cardiff Road, Bargoed, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine and ketamine in his blood on Park Place, Gilfach, on December 12, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL ROBERTS, aged 25, of North Street, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for five months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Church View on February 3.

He was ordered to pay £442 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HANNAH BATEMAN, 35, of North Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on the A4042 on January 5.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

EUAN DYKES, 19, of Llangenny Lane, Crickhowell, Powys, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving on St David’s Road, Cwmbran, with a cocaine derivative in his blood on December 18, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STUART BELL, 28, of Shaftesbury Walk, Newport, was ordered to pay £219 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress on January 28.

AMANDA SINNETT, 34, of Green Meadow, Tredegar, was sentenced to a 12-month community after she admitted drink driving with 122 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Quarry Road, Abergavenny, on November 10, 2020.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was banned from driving for 29 months.