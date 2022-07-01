A NURSE in Gwent has been handed an interim suspension by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

Sarah Stacey, who has practiced as a children’s nurse in South Wales, had interim conditions on her practice replaced with an interim suspension.

She was not present at the hearing, which took place on Monday, June 20.

It comes as allegations made against Mrs Stacey are being investigated.

But, while the NMC is working to determine “whether there is a case to answer in relation to the allegations”, she is currently unable to practice.

In line with NMC policy, details as to the allegations have not been made publicly available at this time.

But, under the case listing, it confirmed that the area in which the allegation was made was Gwent.

According to the NMC, “the panel decided to replace the current interim conditions of practice order with an interim suspension order.”

This is set to be reviewed within the next six months, and every six months thereafter until the case concludes.