MAINDEE Festival Street Party - including the iconic parade - is taking place this weekend.

The street party will be in Jubilee Gardens and Cambridge Road, just off Corporation Road in Newport, on Saturday July 2.

The fun will begin at 2pm, with all welcome to the free family-friendly event celebrating the diverse cultures in Maindee.

It will kick off with the famous parade at 2pm, with the fun continuing until 5pm.

The party will also celebrate the work which goes on inside Community House on Eton Road.

Community House was involved in the recreation of the Greenham Common Peace march in August 2021 and has a focus on

“Building strong, caring communities together”

Then in Jubilee Gardens, during the street party on July 2, there will be:

Arts and crafts sessions;

Street play;

Street traders;

Live music and spoken word performances supported by community radio station Newport City Radio (based online) and powered by Record One.

Meanwhile, people are welcome to head to Community House for a hot drink, biscuits, and a chat (or to use the toilet facilities). If there is heavy rain on the day the party will be based solely at Community House.

There will be community stalls and traders, plus visits from Spytty the Dog and Dragons, Anwen and Rodney.

For more information visit www.maindee.org/festival or follow ‘Maindee Festival’ on Facebook or Twitter.