POLICE continue to investigate reports of an assault in Monmouth town centre which left a man needing hospital treatment.

The alleged incident happened in Monnow Street, the town's main shopping thoroughfare, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man was found unconscious at around 1.15am, and police and paramedics were rushed to the scene.

Today (Wednesday), Gwent Police confirmed a 43-year-old man from Poole remains in hospital, where he is receiving treatment and is in a serious condition.

Three men from the Monmouth area were earlier arrested in connection with the incident.

One of them, a 19-year-old man, remains in police custody.

Another man, also aged 19, has been released on conditional bail.

The third man, who is 21, was later released without charge.

Police continue to appeal for information about the incident and have urged any witnesses to come forward.

This also includes anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which could help the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 and quoting log reference 2200213333.

You can also send the force a direct message with information on Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.