A SHOP which has been in Cwmbran for almost as long as the town has existed closed its doors for the final time today.

House of Fraser was offering last-minute deals of 50 per cent off - more in some cases - this afternoon, with doors finally closing at around 4pm.

The House of Fraser store in the Cwmbran Centre was previously occupied by David Evans - which became part of House of Fraser in 1977.

The store had been located in its corner spot near the square since opening in 1964.

Cwmbran itself was only designated as a new town in 1949, just 15 years earlier.

Perhaps put off by the rain, business at the store's last day was not as busy as may have been expected, but a steady throng of bargain hunters were exploring the soon-to-shut store.

The Argus spoke to a few shoppers leaving the store for the final time this afternoon.

Mary Evans said she could remember visiting more than 30 years ago. She said that many members of her family had worked in the Cwmbran Centre over the years and that they often shopped for presents at House of Fraser.

She said not having the store open felt like the "end of an era".

Paul Roberts said: "I didn't shop here often, but I will miss it now it's going to close.

"I think a lot of people are like me. It was for something special, a present or a gift.

"I prefer to buy those things in person, not online."