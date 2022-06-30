THE M48 Severn Bridge will be closed again this weekend as a result of cable repair work overrunning from last week.

The bridge was also closed last weekend, but work to repair cable corrosion was delayed due to safety concerns.

National Highways said: "Unfortunately, weather conditions last weekend meant our teams couldn’t complete all the necessary works to lift the high level gantries into place on the support trestles, as it wouldn’t have been safe to do so.

"The team did however make some good progress, including the installation of gantry support trestles and temporary barriers on the westbound carriageway, removal of redundant electrical cables on the suspension cable at areas critical to the project and removal of lighting columns in close proximity to the gantry access platforms."

The M48 Severn Bridge will be fully closed from 7pm on Friday, July 1, right through to 6am on Monday, July 4 – weather depending.

National Highways said this will enable the lifting of the inspection gantry to a high level on the suspension cable.

For the duration of the weekend closure, diversion routes will be in place across the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

The westbound footway and cycle path will remain open during the closure.