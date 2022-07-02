A CAKE and sweet treat shop recently opened its doors in Newport.

Cake Lab, which is on Grafton Road near Rodney Parade, was opened by teaching assistant Rafia Nanabawa on June 18.

She previously ran What The Fudge and Coco from home but the shop – which offers cakes, brownies and other treats, along with milkshakes, iced coffees, hot and drinks – is a dream come true for her.

Reporter (and notorious foodie) Leah Powell went to check out the venue and try a treat (or three) – here’s what she said:

The location is convenient – not far from Newport city centre and close to Rodney Parade for footie fans with a sweet tooth).

Cake Lab has a simple - yet inviting - exterior.

Cake Lab on Grafton Road in Newport

Inside the building there is a pleasant vibe - with synthetic greenery and a swing (which I wasn't brave enough to try).

Swing at Cake Lab in Newport

It was modern and clean, with a quirky neon sign and – most importantly – an abundance of treats.

Me too, sign. Me too

Mrs Nanabawa offered a warm welcome and friendly conversation while I asked about different products, opting for:

White choc ganache and jam cookie sandwich;

Ferrero Rocher & Nutella cupcake;

Lotus blondie.

Cookie sandwich, Lotus blondie, and Ferroro Rocher cupcake from Cake Lab

The blondie - £3

Blondies and brownies at Cake Lab are £3; while I generally prefer brownies I couldn't resist the Lotus [Biscoff] blondie and I wasn't disappointed.

Lotus blondie from Cake Lab

While sweet, it wasn't too heavy, with an almost gooey centre and crumbly topping.

Cupcake - £2.50

The cupcake was also lovely, with a crumbly tasty sponge.

Ferrero Rocher & Nutella cupcake from Cake Lab

The buttercream was delicious - while not too sickly - and the Nutella and Ferroro Rocher gave the cupcake a chocolatey element.

Other options included lemon and white chocolate, and raspberry jam with other cakes also displayed.

Cookie sandwich - £2

Last – but not least- the white choc ganache and jam cookie sandwich was a real delight and super sweet.

White choc ganache and jam cookie sandwich from Cake Lab

Again the buttercream (sandwiched between cookies) was delicious and the cookie was soft and the right amount of chewy. It was indulgent and – in my opinion – “a Jammy Dodger done right” (albeit with the addition of chocolatey goodness).

Overall, the visit to Cake Lab was enjoyable and the treats were indulgent and tasty.

Cake Lab is open from 10.30am to 4.30pm Monday – Thursday, and from 11am to 3pm on Fridays and Saturdays.