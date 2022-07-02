McDonald's is arguably the most popular fast-food chain in the world with thousands of branches across the UK.
Newport is no exception with seven establishments displaying the famous golden arches meaning you are never too far from a Big Mac or a Chicken Legend.
If you ever wondered though which is the best when it comes to cleanliness, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) make its hygiene ratings public, meaning it's easy to discover how restaurants scored.
The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.
What the ratings mean:
There are six different ratings that a venue can be awarded from 0 to 5.
- 5 - Hygiene standards are very good
- 4 – Hygiene standards are good
- 3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
- 2 – Some improvement is necessary
- 1 – Major improvement is necessary
- 0 – Urgent improvement is required
How is McDonald's assessed?
Inspectors look at a few different key elements when assessing the hygiene of a restaurant including:
How hygienically the food is handled- such as how its prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled, and stored.
The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities.
How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe so the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.
Newport Mcdonald's hygiene ratings
McDonald’s – High Street, Newport
- Hygiene Rating: 5
- Last inspected: March 23, 2019
McDonald’s – Lyne Road, Newport
- Hygiene Rating: 5
- Last inspected: June 20, 2019
McDonald’s – Seven Stiles Avenue, Newport
- Hygiene Rating: 5
- Last inspected: September 4, 2019
McDonald’s – Chepstow Road, Newport
- Hygiene Rating: 5
- Last inspected: May 12, 2022
McDonald’s – Afon Ebbw Road, Rogerstone
- Hygiene Rating: 5
- Last inspected: November 28, 2019
McDonald’s – Pencarn Way, Duffryn
- Hygiene Rating: 5
- Last inspected: January 31, 2020
McDonald’s – Cardiff Road, Newport
- Hygiene Rating: 5
- Last inspected: March 26, 2019
