A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

BADAL SINGH, 20, of Bailey Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Queensway on January 13.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ELLE HALLETT, 24, of Greenfield Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

IWAN JAMES MORGAN DAVIS, 22, of Heol Yr Ysbyty, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £442 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEWIS WATKINS, 26, of Church View, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on North Street on January 11.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JONATHAN LEE PRICE, 31, of Lasgarn View, Varteg, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 24 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A472 in Hafodyrynys on January 2.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AADIL FRAZ, 24, of Trinity Place, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Bolt Street on December 15, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £424 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SILVESTER KANDRAC, 24, of Pottery Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Mill Parade on December 24, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROBERT JAMES HALL, 27, of Edgehill, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on St Mary’s Road on February 11.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CLAUDINE CAMERON, 55, of Maple Close, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK INGRAM, 50, of Edwards Court, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT MAY, 38, of The Avenue, Govilon, near Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorbike without insurance on Merthyr Road, Llanfoist, on February 19.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.