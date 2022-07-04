The hit children's TV show, Hey Duggee is heading out on the road for the first time ever in a vibrant and new interactive stage show and you can get tickets.
Visting 23 theatres with nearly 100 dates the tour will mark the biggest ever theatre production of its kind for Live Nation in the UK.
Adapted from the smash-hit TV series, Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show, will tour the UK from December through to summer 2023.
And will visit Cardiff's Wales Millennium Centre from 7-8 of April.
The show will see Duggee, The Squirrels, and friends brought to life using innovative puppetry and storytelling in a fun and inclusive performances.
Fans can expect endless laughs, and plenty of singing and dancing for all to enjoy.
NEW: Everyone’s favourite big lovable dog Duggee @HEYDUGGEE is heading out on tour for the first time EVER! Don't miss this vibrant interactive production bursting with music, puppets, laughs and more 💛— Live Nation UK (@LiveNationUK) June 27, 2022
Get tix in our #LNpresale at 10am on Thursday 👉 https://t.co/eMbSbiWKYh pic.twitter.com/44HVgRpaAS
Ben Hatton, Cuffe and Taylor’s Director of Theatre Touring, said: “We are incredibly excited to be working with both Kenny Wax and BBC Studios to present Hey Duggee live for the first time ever.
“The TV show has proved to be an absolute phenomenon and we hope to enjoy the same success in theatres across the UK. This is a great relationship for us all and one that we look forward to developing further.”
How to get tickets to Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show in Cardiff:
If you want to grab some tickets to the interactive show then you don't have to wait long to bag some tickets.
With tickets going on sale Monday 4 July at 10am via Ticketmaster.
Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show tour dates:
- Sat 3 - Sat 10 Dec-Southampton, MAST Mayflower Studios
- Wed 14 December - Sun 8 Jan-London, Southbank Centre Royal Festival Hall
- Thu 12 - Sun 15 Jan-Bradford, St George's Hall
- Fri 20 - Sun 22 Jan-Darlington, Hippodrome
- Fri 27 - Sun 29 Jan-Edinburgh, Festival Theatre
- Thu 2 - Sat 4 Feb-Liverpool, Empire Theatre
- Tue 7 - Wed 8 Feb-Brighton, Theatre Royal
- Fri 10 - Sat 11 Feb-Plymouth, Theatre Royal
- Tue 14 - Wed 15 Feb-Peterborough, New Theatre
- Sat 18 - Sun 19 Feb-Canterbury, The Marlowe
- Tue 21 - Wed 22 Feb-Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre
- Sat 25 - Sun 26 Feb-Poole, Lighthouse Theatre
- Fri 10 - Sun 12 Mar-Stoke, Regent Theatre
- Thu 16 - Sat 18 Mar-Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre
- Fri 24 - Sun 26 Mar-Salford, The Lowry
- Mon 3 - Tue 4 Apr-Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- Fri 7 - Sat 8 Apr-Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre
- Mon 10 - Wed 12 Apr-Birmingham, Town Hall
- Fri 14 - Sat 15 Apr-Leicester, Curve
- Thu 20 - Sat 22 Apr-Bath, The Forum
- Mon 1 - Sat 6 May-Nottingham, Theatre Royal
- Sat 13 - Sun 14 May-Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- Thu 25 – Sat 27 May-Glasgow, Kings Theatre
- Tue 30 May – Sat 4 Jun- Kingston-Upon-Thames, Rose Theatre
