The hit children's TV show, Hey Duggee is heading out on the road for the first time ever in a vibrant and new interactive stage show and you can get tickets.

Visting 23 theatres with nearly 100 dates the tour will mark the biggest ever theatre production of its kind for Live Nation in the UK.

Adapted from the smash-hit TV series, Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show, will tour the UK from December through to summer 2023.

And will visit Cardiff's Wales Millennium Centre from 7-8 of April.

The show will see Duggee, The Squirrels, and friends brought to life using innovative puppetry and storytelling in a fun and inclusive performances.

Fans can expect endless laughs, and plenty of singing and dancing for all to enjoy.

Ben Hatton, Cuffe and Taylor’s Director of Theatre Touring, said: “We are incredibly excited to be working with both Kenny Wax and BBC Studios to present Hey Duggee live for the first time ever.

“The TV show has proved to be an absolute phenomenon and we hope to enjoy the same success in theatres across the UK. This is a great relationship for us all and one that we look forward to developing further.”

How to get tickets to Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show in Cardiff:

If you want to grab some tickets to the interactive show then you don't have to wait long to bag some tickets.

With tickets going on sale Monday 4 July at 10am via Ticketmaster.

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show tour dates: