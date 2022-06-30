NEWPORT City Council and the police have been called to after an “unauthorised” traveller encampment was set up outside a school in the city.

Earlier this week, it was reported that an encampment had been set up directly in front of Llanwern High School, on a patch of land between the school and Hartridge Farm Road.

On Tuesday, June 28, it was claimed a fire was started at the camp.

As a result, pupils were allowed to leave school early, being directed to exit via a footbridge over the SDR as opposed to their usual walking route.

Newport City Council has since released a statement, confirming it is working alongside Gwent Police regarding the encampment, which the council has described as “unauthorised”.

Continuing, the council said it is working with the school “to ensure safe access is maintained to the school site for pupils and staff.”

The encampment remained in place into Wednesday, though it is understood that they departed on Thursday morning.

Statement from the council and police in full

A Newport City Council spokesman said: “Newport City Council is aware of the unauthorised encampment at Llanwern High School.

“The council has signed up to a Gwent regional protocol with Gwent Police and the four other councils for the management of unauthorised Gypsy and Traveller encampments.

“As per the protocol, our officers are currently liaising with Gwent Police regarding this encampment.

“The council are also working with the school to ensure safe access is maintained to the school site for pupils and staff.”

Meanwhile, a Gwent Police spokesman told the Argus: "We are aware of an encampment on Hartridge Farm Road, Newport.​

"We are working with the local council and are responding to concerns raised by the local community.​

“Anyone with concerns can contact us at any time via our website, on social media or calling us by dialing 101."

What has the school said?





On Tuesday, following the arrival of the group outside the school, a representative from Llanwern High School took to social media, saying: “Apologies for the delay in this message, but travellers have set up camp immediately outside the school gate.

“The camp has a fire going at the moment so in agreement with the chair of governors, on this occasion, pupils have been directed to leave via the rear of the school and across the SDR bridge.

“To ensure pupils are not delayed in getting home, they have been allowed to leave a little bit earlier than usual.

“Pupils who take the bus will still be able to and those being collected will be allowed to leave via reception.

“The local authority have also been informed.”