LOVE Island has brought back summer and we can't wait to soak up some sun for ourselves.

Of course, we watch the ITV dating show for the non-stop drama, scandal and grafting by the fire pit but there might be a few other reasons too.

We have already been taking holiday wardrobe inspiration from the popular programme's pre-loved shared wardrobe courtesy of its partnership with eBay.

But as we tune into our favourite islanders cracking on by the pool in the sweltering Majorcan villa - it raises the question: how do they keep their make-up so flawless in that heat?

Danica and Indiyah. Credit: ITV

Lucky for us, The Organic Pharmacy is on hand to help us sweat-proof our make up so we are summer-ready whether we're sunning ourselves overseas or we're hunting for rays a little closer to home.

Margo Marrone, Co-founder of The Organic Pharmacy, commented: “During the summer, our makeup can have a hard time staying put. Weather you’re dancing the day away at a music festival or seeing the sights on holiday, sweat and humidity can all interfere with your normal beauty routine, leading to oily skin and smudged makeup.

"Quality primers, lightweight foundations, and translucent powders are all invaluable products that can make your makeup last as long as possible and help you avoid shine. Setting spray is also a warm weather must-have that can be used in a host of creative ways to hack the humidity."

Get your summer make up like an islander from The Organic Pharmacy

Choosing the right primer

The Organic Pharmacy says that "quality primers might be more of an investment piece, but they are an incredibly effective way to make sure your makeup stays put throughout the day".

The point behind a primer is to smooth your skin and give something for your foundation for even better coverage.

The beauty brand recommends choosing oil-free primers with natural astringents such as witch hazel that absorb excess moisture and sweat.

To add a pop of colour to your eyes that is set to last all day, they suggest investing in a designated eye primer too.

Paige and Tasha. Credit: ITV

Using a ‘summer’ foundation

You should opt for a lighter foundation during the summer rather than a full-coverage version because we all know how heavy they can get when it's hot out.

The Organic Pharmacy recommends that you invest in a lightweight base with buildable coverage including a serum foundation that is somewhere between a foundation and a tinted moisturiser.

If your skin gets especially dry, you should switch to a tinted moisturiser and just touch up any blemishes or dark circles with a concealer during the summer.

Show your skin some love by investing in one with a built-in SPF but remember that it's not a substitute for suncream!

The beauty brand proposes getting a specially formulated face SPF since these tend to be less oily and come with a higher protection like SPF 50.

Opting for powders

Liquid blushes and bronzers are rising in popularity once again and they are a great way to create a lightweight, fresh and summery look with less product.

The Organic Pharmacy suggests setting a cream blush or bronzer with a translucent powder, as this helps to absorb moisture from your skin and to stop any smudging.

Using setting spray

Setting spray is more than just a finishing touch to your look, it is a sought-after product for any makeup artist.

The Organic Pharmacy suggests that rather than wetting your foundation sponge with water, you should use your best setting spray instead to help the product last longer.

The beauty company goes on to recommend TikTok’s ‘backwards’ makeup routine which involves: applying your moisturiser, adding a layer of powder and a spritz of setting spray before going in with your favourite primer.

After you let it dry, start your normal routine of foundation and concealer and you’ll enjoy a durable, shine-free base all day long.

Ekin-Su and Gemma on Love Island. Credit: ITV

Remembering less is more

The most effective way of minimising sweat and oil underneath your makeup is to simply wear less during summer.

Using a lighter foundation, lipstick, and generally just fewer products overall means that there’s less to smudge and wipe off, The Organic Pharmacy said.

Less make-up means less hassle at the airport, by the pool and it also gives your skin a break from heavier, everyday makeup, as it allows your pores to breathe and gives any breakouts the time to clear up with the help of some sunshine and fresh air.

Ms Marrone from The Organic Pharmacy added: "The best thing you can do in summer, however, simply reduces the amount of product you wear by opting for lightweight foundations with buildable coverage, or using tinted moisturisers. As long as you remember your SPF, summer is a great opportunity to let your skin breathe and have a break from heavier, everyday makeup. It’s also a good time to refine your beauty routine by finding clean, natural products that are kinder to the skin.”