AFTER two years away, Pontypool’s Party in the Park will return next week with a host of entertainment and activities for the whole family.

The event will feature a fun fair, live performances and an appearance from Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Titan the Robot.

Around 3,000 people are expected attend the event in Pontypool Park, with the fun kicking off at 11am on on Saturday, July 9.

There will be free activities, including bungee running, a bungee trampoline, a human demolition zone and face painting, and the children from Osbourne Lodge Nursery taking part in a ‘Rainbow of Celebrations’ parade through the park at 11.45am.

Around 60 stalls will be pitched up on the day offering a range of crafts, food and information from support agencies.

And of course, the Party in the Park would not be complete without the dog show, organised by All Creatures Great and Small.

Trends Band will be performing on the main stage from 3pm to 4pm, and there will also be free arts and crafts provided by Torfaen Play Service, a magician, tennis and golf activities from Torfaen Sports Development, and much, much more.

Thomas and Liam Hall playing some samba rhythms at the 2019 Party in the Park. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Free parking will be available at Pontypool Active Living Centre, with parking also available at the car parks on Trosnant Road, at the Civic Centre, on Riverside and at Rosemary Lane. Buses will be running normal services.

Party in the Park is organised and managed by Pontypool Community Council.

Cllr Matt Ford, chairman of the community council, said: “We are thrilled to see the return of Party in the Park after two years of cancellations.

“The community council would like to thank all who have contributed towards making it a packed event, full of activities for all the family.”

More information about the event can be found at pontypoolcc.gov.uk or via the community council’s Facebook and Twitter pages.