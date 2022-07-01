THE family of a Gwent man who died from an asbestos-related illness is appealing for former colleagues to help piece together his employment history.

William Weaver, from Pontypool, was diagnosed with mesothelioma in October 2020 and died on March 10 last year.

The rapid progress of his illness meant Mr Weaver was unable to provide a formal statement on his working history and where he had come into contact with asbestos dust.

Mr Weaver did tell his family and his doctors, however, that he had been exposed to the dust during his career as a carpenter, and his son Richard has hired a specialist asbestos disease lawyer to investigate his father’s working conditions further.

Lauren Bull, of legal firm Hugh James, said Mr Weaver completed a five-year carpentry apprenticeship in the 1950s and then completed his National Service and spent time travelling abroad.

When he returned in 1962 he worked as a jobbbing carpenter – Mr Weaver later told his son part of his work was to cut asbestos sheet cladding to size.

Cutting these sheets triggers the release of asbestos dust, resulting in exposure to the deadly substance.

Mr Weaver was no longer in touch with any former colleagues who might have been able to confirm what work he may have been doing at each stage of his working life.

He did recall working on the construction of Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, the Ty Fry housing estate in Blaenavon, County Hall in Cwmbran, the Llandegfedd Reservoir and flyovers in Newport town centre.

Ms Bull said Mr Weaver also worked for a number of companies including M J Gleeson, Thyssen Shaft Sinking Co (GB) Ltd, C Walmsley, Sir Robert McAlpine & Sons Ltd, Tersons Ltd, Wilson Lovatt & Sons Ltd, Truscon Ltd, The Cementation Co Ltd, Holland Hannen & Cubitta (Southern) Ltd and E Turner & Sons Ltd.

Mr Weaver's son is now appealing for help from any witnesses who worked with his father for any of the companies or on any of these construction projects.

There is no evidence or allegations that any of these firms did anything wrong or are connected to his illness - the legal firm is at this time looking to build an accurate picture of Mr Weaver's working history.

Any information provided about the working conditions at these construction sites could help his family's quest for answers as to how his father was exposed to asbestos dust.

Specialist solicitor Ms Bull said: “We know that Mr Weaver would have almost certainly been exposed to asbestos as a carpenter, mostly likely whilst cutting asbestos insulation board or Asbestolux sheets.

"In order to pursue a claim against one of the above companies, we ideally need to locate one of Mr Weaver’s former colleagues who can confirm that he did in fact work with asbestos.

"Alternatively, even if you did not know Mr Weaver but worked on any of the above jobs or with one of the above companies and came into contact with asbestos, we would really appreciate speaking to you. Any help you can provide will be greatly appreciate by Mr Weaver’s family”.

If you are able to help in any way, contact Lauren Bull on 02922 675848.