A MAN has been found not guilty of a knifepoint robbery after the prosecution offered no evidence against him.
Bradley Hemmings was cleared of robbing Alex Beddoes of an iPhone and two bottles of wine at Chippenham Playing Fields in Monmouth on October 6, 2021.
The 20-year-old, of Moor Street, Chepstow, was discharged after prosecutor Ieuan Bennett told Cardiff Crown Court there was “insufficient evidence” to proceed with the case.
Hemmings was found not guilty of robbery and possession of a knife in public and was discharged by Judge Jeremy Jenkins.
He had been due to stand trial after denying both charges.
The defendant, represented by Derrick Gooden, admitted a separate offence of failing to surrender to court and was jailed for one day for that matter.
Due to the fact he had spent the equivalent time on tagged curfew over the robbery and knife allegations Hemmings was free to leave the dock.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge for the failing to surrender charge.
