HALIFAX has told customers to close their accounts if they are unhappy at the choice to add pronouns to staff name badges.

As reported by The Telegraph, the bank was ridiculed on social media after it tweeted an image of one of the badges in a post which read: "Pronouns matter. #It’sapeoplething."

An image accompanied the tweet which showed the name 'Gemma' with ‘she/her/hers’ written beneath.

Some Twitter users took issue with the policy but the bank was quick to shut them down, urging them to withdraw their custom if they felt upset.

In its responses to critics, Halifax said the measure was brought in to prevent "accidental misgendering".

They stated: “We strive for inclusion, equality and quite simply, in doing what’s right. If you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account.”

It later posted details of how customers can close their accounts.

Halifax added: “We want to create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity. We care about our customers and colleagues’ individual preferences, for us, it’s a very simple solution to accidental misgendering.”

The bank responded to several complaints that accused them of forcing staff to wear a pronoun badge if they did not want to.

They said: "Adding pronouns is completely optional. We're offering our colleagues the choice because we understand how important it is to create a safe and accepting environment that normalises the conversation around gender identity."