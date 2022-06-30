A MAN has been arrested after armed police were deployed to a busy Newport street.

Police were called to an address in Chepstow Road on Monday, June 27.

It has since been confirmed that this came as a result of reports of a disturbance.

In a statement sent to the Argus this morning, Gwent Police confirmed that armed police were deployed to the scene to support officers “as a precaution”.

A 33-year-old man from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

He has since been charged with both offences and has been remanded to appear before Newport Magistrates Court.

Police statement in full

A Gwent Police spokesman told the Argus: “We received a report of a disturbance at an address in Chepstow Road, Newport at around 3.40pm on Monday, June 27.

“Officers attended, supported by specially-trained firearms officers as a precaution, and arrested a 33-year-old man from the Newport area on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

“He was later charged with these offences and remanded to appear at Newport Magistrates Court.”