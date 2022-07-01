A COUNCILLOR has welcomed the decision to spend £60,000 to ease “chaotic” traffic issues in Oakdale.

Ward councillor for Penmaen, Roy Saralis, has lobbied Caerphilly County Borough Council over the past few months to extend Oakdale’s recreation ground’s current car park.

The council’s cabinet approved funding for the extension at a meeting on Wednesday, June 29.

Cllr Saralis said: “Extending the car park would ease the situation on matchdays and school sports days as the road there is often chaotic.”

The Labour councillor added: “I’m really pleased that this improvement is going to take place, it’s going to make it much safer when it’s in use, and it could help the natural congestion.”

The money for the extension is coming from the council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) pot.