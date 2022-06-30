FOUR people are currently wanted by police after allegedly commiting offences in Gwent.

Ahmed El-Herich, 44, of Courtybella Gardens in Newport, is wanted after being accused of theft and for skipping bail.

On December 13, 2021, El-Herich allegedly stole £2,000 worth of building materials and tools from Ken Downding in Newport.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

El-Herich allegedly did not turn himself in to custody at Newport Magistrates' Court on June 28, 2022.

A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued due to his lack of appearance in answer to bail.

Kaneeza Murphy, 30, of no fixed abode, is also accused of theft and for not answering bail.

She allegedly stole building materials and tools worth £2,000 belonging to Ken Downding.

This happened on December 13, 2021, in Newport. Murphy has pleaded not guilty.

However, she is accused of not meeting her bail conditions on June 28, 2022.

As a consequence, a warrant for her arrest without bail has been issued.

David William Moseley, 71, of Hill Street in Rhymney, is accused of drug driving.

Moseley allegedly drove on the A449 on January 1, 2022 while having a proportion of drugs in his blood that exceeded the limit.

The drug in question was amphetamine.

A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued as the offence is punishable with a prison sentence.

Daniel Richard Cook, 32, of Birchgrove, Tirphil, in Caerphilly County Borough allegedly stole alcohol.

Cook is accused of taking two bottle of alcohol worth £31.98 from Gareth Jones on September 7, 2021, in Aberbargoed.

As this offence carries the potential of jail time, a warrant for Cook's arrest without bail has been issued.