AN EMERGENCY road closure has been put in place near the Gwent border with Powys, due to urgent repair works.
Working on behalf of Welsh Water, Morrison Utility Services has put in place the emergency road closure along Llanwenarth Church Road, on the outskirts of Abergavenny.
It comes as part of efforts to repair a leaking water main.
The closure, which is effective immediately, is set to remain in place up until the end of Friday, July 1.
As a result of the closure, a diversion route has been put in place, complete with signage for those affected.
The junctions off the A40 at Pyscodlyn and Llanwenarth are for access only, with no through traffic.
Fortunately, it is not thought that the closure will have a major impact on through traffic.
This comes as the main road between Abergavenny in Gwent and Crickhowell in Powys would take motorists along the A40 – which is the designated diversion route.
