TAXI fares are set to increase by around 35 per cent in Monmouthshire, after councillors approved a request from drivers to help with the rising cost of living.

Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet has agreed a new set of fees for licensed hackney carriages.

The maximum tariff in Monmouthshire was introduced in 2011 and equates to £5.70 for two miles.

The new tariff will increase to £7.60 for the first two miles, subject to a 14-day public consultation.

Cllr Paul Griffiths, cabinet member for sustainable economy, said the average 35 per cent rise in fares will “add to the cost of living” for many families.

But he said that fuel costs have increased by about 50 per cent in recent months, causing cost of living pressures for taxi drivers.

Leigh Beach, licensing officer at the council, said some taxi drivers had told the authority they have “parked their car up”, as it is not worth the cost of driving any more, and several drivers had requested a rise in tariffs, due to the cost of living.

Licensed vehicles are fitted with meters set to the council's tariff and drivers are unable to charge more than this.

Several other councils have recently approved higher rates though, or are in the process of doing so, including Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly and Newport.

Cllr Tudor Thomas said taxi firms in his ward in Abergavenny are “under severe pressure” due to rises in fuel costs, but the increase will have “a negative effect” on some in the county, such as older people without access to a car.

“I agree it has to be done, or else we will be left without a taxi service in places like Abergavenny,” he said.

Council leader Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said the authority will “need to monitor” the impact of the price increase on residents.

The starting tariff for a hackney carriage from 6am-9pm for up to four passengers in Monmouthshire will rise from £3 to £4.

Private hire vehicles are not affected by the tariff and set their own prices.

Linda O’Gorman, licensing manager at the council, said drivers can also charge less than the meter rate, if they find it results in a fall in passengers.

The new fees will come into effect a day after the 14-day consultation, if there are no objections.